J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,930 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Ventas by 77.1% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 223.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.78.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.