J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 430.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,968 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0836 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.