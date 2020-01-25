J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Knight Equity cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a top pick rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

JBHT opened at $115.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $83.64 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,960.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,722,810 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

