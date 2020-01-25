IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,270,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 539,700 shares.The stock last traded at $0.31 and had previously closed at $0.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.64.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 29.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.54% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

