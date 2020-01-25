Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ITRI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $83.00 target price on Itron and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. 205,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,442. Itron has a 1 year low of $45.54 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

