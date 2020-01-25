Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $77.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Itron stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. 205,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,442. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $19,288,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,045,000 after acquiring an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

