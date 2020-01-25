Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $77.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.90.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Shares of Itron stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.27. 205,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,442. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $19,288,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 26.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,045,000 after acquiring an additional 173,394 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,487,000 after acquiring an additional 133,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.