Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.47. Itron reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. Itron had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

ITRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Itron and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.27. 204,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,781. Itron has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in Itron by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 2,199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

