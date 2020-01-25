Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Itamar Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Itamar Medical has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Itamar Medical will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itamar Medical stock. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Westwood Management Corp IL owned about 0.29% of Itamar Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

