iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $69.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,107,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,999,912. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.