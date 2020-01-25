iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 1,669,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $108.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

