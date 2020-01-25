iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
MBB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.64. 1,669,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.57 and a one year high of $108.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.
About iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
