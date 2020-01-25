iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 81,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 161,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 150,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 85,212 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 578,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,406. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.