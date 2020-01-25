iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.52% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $667,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 260.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 467,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.