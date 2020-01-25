iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,250. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.92 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

