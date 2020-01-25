iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stake Lessened by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 1.44% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $8,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.03. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.67 and a 12-month high of $117.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1871 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

