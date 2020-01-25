IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

IRCP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

