IOST Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One IOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, HitBTC, DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, IOST has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $66.51 million and $24.38 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Coineal, Koinex, WazirX, IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Huobi, DigiFinex, IDAX, ABCC, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, OKEx, Bitrue, BitMart, Livecoin, Upbit, GOPAX, CoinZest, Zebpay, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Vebitcoin, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Bitkub, HitBTC, DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

