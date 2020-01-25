ION (ION) Achieves Market Cap of $524,041.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, ION has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. ION has a market cap of $524,041.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007440 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000439 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,401,860 coins and its circulating supply is 12,501,860 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is ion.community . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.