Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $13.66 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.66.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ISBC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3,643.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 1,571,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,220. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.37 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.