Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.70. The stock had a trading volume of 36,788,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,910,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $160.99 and a 1 year high of $225.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

