Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 1,269 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 339,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,500. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.57. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

