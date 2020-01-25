Intl Fcstone Inc. Makes New $343,000 Investment in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETG. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 2,450.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 103,487 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 310,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.48. 511,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,175. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $14.53 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

