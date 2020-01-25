Intl Fcstone Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,215,000 after acquiring an additional 490,818 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Union Pacific by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $89,883,000 after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.68. 2,721,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $129.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.27. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $149.09 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.85.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.