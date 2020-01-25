Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.53.

Shares of BA traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.05. 17,787,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,929. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.50. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

