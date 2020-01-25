Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $571,000 Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 23.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after buying an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,067 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,177. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $186.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.35. The stock has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 193.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.39, for a total transaction of $1,158,872.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,306,238.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 429,015 shares of company stock worth $70,986,405. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

