Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $417,000 Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 303,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 149.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 591,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 354,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,281,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. 36,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,716. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

