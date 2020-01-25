Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys 360 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF (BATS:IEHS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Healthcare Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $826,000.

Shares of BATS IEHS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,321 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11.

