Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Shopify by 25.5% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Shopify by 68.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 289,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Shopify by 39.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 204,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the period. Strategy Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 184,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 173,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from to in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.43.

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.48. 2,128,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,960. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $476.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.05 million. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

