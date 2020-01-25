Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 138 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after acquiring an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,801 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.68.

V traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.00. 7,719,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,253,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.65. The company has a market cap of $406.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

