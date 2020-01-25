InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives $84.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:INXN opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. InterXion has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

