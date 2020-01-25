InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Receives $84.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.43.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.
NYSE:INXN opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.66, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60. InterXion has a 1 year low of $57.72 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in InterXion during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InterXion in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
