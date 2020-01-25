Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

IDXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Interpace Diagnostics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IDXG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.40. 68,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,440. Interpace Diagnostics Group has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.16.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 77.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interpace Diagnostics Group will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

