Intel’s (INTC) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $80.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, hitting $68.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,517,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intel by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.