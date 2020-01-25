Intellectus Partners LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 229.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 283,007 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 76.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 339,493 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

IOVA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,158. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

