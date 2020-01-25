Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $399,000 in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.39. 1,789,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,597. The company has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,718.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.82.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.68, for a total value of $5,470,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

