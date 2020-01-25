Intellectus Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 109.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,936,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.70. 36,788,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,910,920. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $160.99 and a 52-week high of $225.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.