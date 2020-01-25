Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 245 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 586,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after acquiring an additional 137,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.07. 925,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

