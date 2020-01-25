Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.19 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.81.

INTC traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

