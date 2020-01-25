Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.81.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.47. 84,517,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,196. Intel has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

