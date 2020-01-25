Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,156. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
