Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Mark G. Currie sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $755,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,977,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,156. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.81 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

