Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovalon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,737. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Inovalon by 712.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inovalon by 3,748.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Inovalon by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

