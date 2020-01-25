Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI) Trading 75.1% Higher

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INTI)’s share price traded up 75.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.10, 1,284,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 540% from the average session volume of 200,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTI)

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation.

