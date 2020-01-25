ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on ING. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 80.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in ING Groep by 525.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

ING stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.27. 2,776,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.34. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

