Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) Receives $11.02 Average Price Target from Analysts

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Infosys by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 21,191,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,392,925. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

