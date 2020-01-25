Infinitecoin (IFC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,892.00

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $715,507.00 and approximately $1,892.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

