Incent Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,815.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Incent has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $10,815.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.92 or 0.03086842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00200747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

