Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.30. 1,093,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.72 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.