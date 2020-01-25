Ignis (IGNIS) Reaches Market Cap of $23.28 Million

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbit, STEX and Vebitcoin. Ignis has a market cap of $23.28 million and $3.37 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Buying and Selling Ignis

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, Coinbit, Indodax, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

