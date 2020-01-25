IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,462 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.78% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000.

Shares of TRND opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

