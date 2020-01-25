IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,215 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

In related news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $366,840.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,816.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock worth $3,863,160. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

