IFP Advisors Inc Has $137,000 Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFMV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VFMV opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8404 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

