IFP Advisors Inc Has $119,000 Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 886.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,450,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 735,109 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16,411.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 313,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,167,000 after acquiring an additional 311,810 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,585,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,513.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,490,000 after acquiring an additional 289,188 shares during the last quarter.

In other Teradyne news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

NYSE:TER opened at $72.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

